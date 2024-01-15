Vince Hall, 49, from Newport was found with the huge haul in his car after being pulled over by Gwent Police on the A48 in Monmouth.

He was arrested on September 16 last year.

Hall, of Comfrey Close, has admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

He has entered a basis of plea and his sentence was adjourned to March 8.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he has a previous drug trafficking conviction but had not been in trouble with the law since 2006.

Judge Daniel Williams told Hall: “You understand you will face a custodial sentence of some length.”

The defendant was remanded in custody.