TWO pedestrians suffered "minor injuries" in a collision with a van on a busy Newport road this afternoon.

Gwent Police received a report of the crash in Corporation Road at around 3.30pm, January 12.

Officers attended with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the pedestrians received minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a van and two pedestrians on Corporation Road, Newport at around 3.30pm on Friday 12 January.

"Officers attended as well as personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The pedestrians received minor injuries."