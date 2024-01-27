The volunteer group behind the project are asking members of the public to share material of their favourite musical memories over the decades in Newport to be displayed on the High Street venue's walls.

“Do you have pics of when the Bee Gees played Newport? Were you a regular at Silver Sands? What bands did you see at Pill Labour Club? Do you have photos you’d like to share? Perhaps there’s a musical act or artist from the 1800s we don’t know about,” said the group, posting to Facebook on Friday, January 12.

“Did you see Jerry-Lee Lewis at the King’s Hotel? Have you got newspaper clippings about bands, singers, musicians who are from the city that haven’t seen the light of day for a bit? What about the lesser-known cultural heroes of our city?

“We need to share their stories!”

The group has asked for pictures, clippings and other relevant material to be emailed to press@cornexchangenewport.com