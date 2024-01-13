A DISPERSAL order has been placed on a retail park in Newport.
Gwent Police placed a 48-hour dispersal order on Spytty Retail Park from 7pm on Friday, December 12.
Police say reports of youths causing anti-social behaviour has increased in this location.
Reports include, criminal damage, and abusive and intimidating behaviour.
What is a dispersal order?
Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.
If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel