Gwent Police placed a 48-hour dispersal order on Spytty Retail Park from 7pm on Friday, December 12.

Police say reports of youths causing anti-social behaviour has increased in this location.

Reports include, criminal damage, and abusive and intimidating behaviour.

The dispersal order - red box (Image: Google Maps)

Spytty Retail Park Newport, a popular shopping destination (Image: Google Maps)

What is a dispersal order?

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.