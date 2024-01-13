A MAN is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a van and an e-bike, with the van reportedly leaving the scene of the incident.
Now, police are appealing for information as they try to track down the van and its owner.
The crash happened on Newport Road, Llantarnam, on the evening of Wednesday, January 10.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision between a van and an e-bike in Llantarnam.
"The collision took place on Newport Road at around 11.10pm on Wednesday, January 10.
"The man who was riding the bike has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"A driver of a red van, believed to have black side windows, silver alloys with yellow and red chevrons on the back, reportedly left the scene following the collision.
"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision, have dash-cam footage of the area at the time, or has any information which could assist the investigation, to come forward.
"Anyone with information is urged to call us on 101, quoting log 504 of 10/01/24, or send us a direct message on social media.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
