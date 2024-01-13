Papaipit Linse, 42, is accused of murdering the child on Wednesday, January 10, in Haverfordwest.

Linse, of Haverfordwest, confirmed her name, date of birth and address during the two-minute hearing on Saturday and was not asked to enter any plea.

She was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday January 16.

Flowers had been left at the scene in Haverfordwest. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

Dyfed-Powys Police and paramedics were called to an address on Upper Market Street shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday, and the force later confirmed that officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a seven-year-old child.

On Friday, officers charged Papaipit Linse, 42, with murder, and she was remanded in to custody.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said on Friday: "Police were called to an address in Upper Market Street at 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10.

"Sadly, a seven-year-old boy was confirmed to have died shortly after. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this tragic time.

"42-year-old Papaipit Linse was arrested at the scene, and has now been charged with murder.

"She has been remanded in police custody to appear at court [on Saturday].”