A man in his 30s from Ross-on-Wye was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop on January 10.

Gloucestershire Constabulary officers had spotted a speeding driver on the A40 in Huntley, Gloucestershire.

The car was then involved in a crash, and the driver made off before police could arrest him.

The suspect arrested on January 10 has since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Gloucestershire Constabulary confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened in the early hours of the morning.