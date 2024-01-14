Eluned Morgan told the committee she expects health boards to ring fence frontline services for children and young people in their 2024-25 spending plans.

Wales’ health minister said an extra £450 million for the NHS in 2024-25 will mitigate the impact of inflationary pressures, including rising energy costs and an 11 per cent increase in medicine prices.

Asked whether children’s health services will need to be scaled back, Baroness Morgan said that might have been the case had ministers not managed to put extra funding in place.

Laura Anne Jones, for the Conservatives, raised a warning by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) that it is only a matter of time before a Welsh council goes bankrupt.

Highlighting a continuing rise in the number of children needing care and protection, she said £41 million of the current year’s £219 million overspend is from pressures in children’s social care.

Julie Morgan recognised that councils across Wales will face difficult decisions but she stressed that social services are a priority.

Vikki Howells, the Labour MS for Cynon Valley, asked about the impact of a £7 million cut to the children and communities grant, which will be £174 million in 2024-25.

Mrs Morgan replied: “Though it's very disappointing that we've had to reduce it at all, I think it's important that it is a very small reduction.”

She argued the Welsh Government’s childcare offer is one of the best in the UK as it covers 48 weeks of the year and is not limited to working parents.