The 72-hour walkout starts from 7am and finishes at 7am January 18 as 98 per cent of junior doctors voted to strike in pursuit of what they describe as “pay restoration”.

In the middle of 2023, the Welsh junior doctors committee was offered a below-inflation pay offer of five per cent - the worst they say in the UK.

The offer was put to doctors just four months after the Welsh Government initially declared they would commit to the principle of pay restoration back in April 2023.

Wales health minister Eluned Morgan says the offer made to doctors is at the limit of finances currently available to the government.

Currently, a doctor starting their career in Wales will earn as little as £13.65 an hour performing lifesaving procedures.

Royal Gwent Hospital doctor David Barron, who is among those set to take part in a three-day strike, has considered asking his patients whether he is “worth £14 an hour”.

Doctors say they aren’t asking for a pay rise, but for pay to be restored in line with inflation back to 2008 levels.

It's not just that it's a high pressure job - it's that pay has gone down, Mr Barron says

Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey, co-chairs of BMA Cymru Wales’ junior doctors committee, said doctors feel they have been left with no choice but to walk out.

“No doctor wants to strike. We had hoped the Welsh Government had properly understood the strength of feeling amongst junior doctors in Wales. Sadly, their inaction over this matter has led us here today, demoralised, frustrated and angry.

“After years of undervaluing our lifesaving service we feel we’ve been left with no choice but to stand up for the profession and say enough is enough.

“A doctor starting their career in Wales will earn as little as £13.65 an hour and for that they could be performing lifesaving procedures and taking on huge levels of responsibility.

“We aren’t asking for a pay rise - we are asking for our pay to be restored in line with inflation back to 2008 levels.

“On top of this junior doctors are experiencing worsening conditions and so doctors are now looking to leave Wales to develop their careers for better pay and a better quality of life elsewhere.”

Health minister Eluned Morgan says the offer made to doctors is at the limit of finances currently available to the government.

“We are disappointed junior doctors have voted for industrial action,” said Ms Morgan, “but we understand the strength of feeling among BMA members.

“We would like to address their pay restoration ambitions, but the pay award offer we have made is at the limits of the finances available to us and reflects the position reached with the other unions.

"We continue to press the UK Government to pass on the funding necessary to provide full and fair pay rises for public sector workers.”

