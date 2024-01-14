Incredible photos show the 78-metre long trailer winding its way through the surrounding streets of Newport including the A48 and the notorious traffic black spot – the Coldra!

And what is this load in question? A transformer, turbine, and generator which was making its way to Hirwaun Power Station near Aberdare.

Wales' largest ever abnormal load navigating the Coldra (Image: SM Photography Stephen Metcalfe)

The trailer used to carry the parts measures approximately 6.7 metres wide, 78 metres in length and have 28 axles. The individual vehicle weights will be as high as 588 tonnes.

The special delivery began its journey at Newport Docks at 8pm on Saturday.

Sunday morning the abnormal load arrived at Llanfoist layby point at approximately 1am.

Sunday night the load will be transported on the A465 Eastbound Glanbaiden to Ebbw Vale West, with road closures and diversions advised.

It won’t be until Monday morning the load will arrive at the Hirwaun site at approximately 6am.

Timings as Wales' largest abnormal load ever makes its way through Newport

The timing for each journey will take place as follows:

Saturday night: abnormal load departs Newport Docks at 8pm.

Sunday early morning: abnormal load arrives at Llanfoist layby point at approximately 1am.

Sunday night: A465 Eastbound Glanbaiden-Ebbw Vale West closure & diversion established. Abnormal load departs Llanfoist at 10pm.

Sunday night: abnormal load arrives at the A470 Dowlais Top roundabout at 11pm.

Monday early morning: abnormal load arrive at A465 Hirwaun site at 6am.

The 299MW capacity at Hirwaun should generate enough electricity to power more than 150,000 homes (Image: John Hamblen)

Once on site, the turbine, generator and transformer will be used to support the national power grid during periods of peak electricity demand.

The 299MW capacity at Hirwaun should generate enough electricity to power more than 150,000 homes within minutes.

Richard Jones, head of service at SWTRA, said: “We're delighted to be able to facilitate this movement on our trunk road network.

“A lot of hard work has taken between us and key partners to ensure this was achieved with the least amount of disruption possible to the network’s infrastructure and the people who use it.”