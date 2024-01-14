- The police and fire services are at the scene of a fire at Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone.
- Gwent Police officers are at the scene to support with traffic management and a cordon to keep the public safe.
- The initial report came in at 8.51pm.
