Emergency services tackle fire at Rogerstone estate

Gwent Police
Rogerstone
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Emergency
Newport
By Sam Portillo

  • The police and fire services are at the scene of a fire at Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone.
  • Gwent Police officers are at the scene to support with traffic management and a cordon to keep the public safe.
  • The initial report came in at 8.51pm.

