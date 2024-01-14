Live

Rogerstone industrial estate fire near Tiny Rebel brewery

Gwent Police
Rogerstone
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Emergency
Newport
By Sam Portillo

  • Police and firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone.
  • Gwent Police officers are supporting with traffic management and a cordon to keep the public safe. The initial police report came in at 8.51pm.
  • The nearby Tiny Rebel brewery has been evacuated, eye-witnesses have said.
  • South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have asked residents in the area to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.

