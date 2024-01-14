- Police and firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone.
- Gwent Police officers are supporting with traffic management and a cordon to keep the public safe. The initial police report came in at 8.51pm.
- The nearby Tiny Rebel brewery has been evacuated, eye-witnesses have said.
- South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have asked residents in the area to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.
