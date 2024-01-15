- Lane two is currently blocked on the M4 eastbound between J27 High Cross - J26 Malpas due to a broken down vehicle.
- Traffic officers are en route.
- This causing queueing traffic to and congestion to J28 (Tredegar Park).
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here