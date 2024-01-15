- A huge fire tore through Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone last night.
- Firefighters were in attendance at what is understood to have been a very large fire. The blaze started shortly before 8:50pm last night.
- The nearby Tiny Rebel Brewery was evacuated, according to eye witnesses. The brewery has released a statement saying their building has not been affected.
- Some buildings in the area have been destroyed.
