Fire tears through Newport building near Tiny Rebel brewery

Emergency
Newport
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A huge fire tore through Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone last night.
  • Firefighters were in attendance at what is understood to have been a very large fire. The blaze started shortly before 8:50pm last night.
  • The nearby Tiny Rebel Brewery was evacuated, according to eye witnesses. The brewery has released a statement saying their building has not been affected.
  • Some buildings in the area have been destroyed.

