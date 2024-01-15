Live

Nursery destroyed in blaze as joint investigation to be launched into Newport fire

Emergency
Newport
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Wibli Wobli Nursery has been destroyed by a large blaze.
  • South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police are to launch a joint investigation into a major blaze that tore through Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone last night.
  • Firefighters were in attendance at what is understood to have been a very large fire.
  • The blaze started shortly before 8:50pm last night and the incident slowly scaled down from 2:30am today.
  • At the height of the incident there were over 75 fire-fighters and tactical officers in attendance. Fire crews will remain in attendance today.
  • The nearby Tiny Rebel Brewery was evacuated, according to eye witnesses. The brewery has released a statement saying their building has not been affected.
  • Some buildings in the area have been destroyed.
  • Enquires are ongoing and no injuries have been reported.

