- Wibli Wobli Nursery has been destroyed by a large blaze.
- South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police are to launch a joint investigation into a major blaze that tore through Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone last night.
- Firefighters were in attendance at what is understood to have been a very large fire.
- The blaze started shortly before 8:50pm last night and the incident slowly scaled down from 2:30am today.
- At the height of the incident there were over 75 fire-fighters and tactical officers in attendance. Fire crews will remain in attendance today.
- The nearby Tiny Rebel Brewery was evacuated, according to eye witnesses. The brewery has released a statement saying their building has not been affected.
- Some buildings in the area have been destroyed.
- Enquires are ongoing and no injuries have been reported.
