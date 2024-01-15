- There have been a number of incidents this morning:
- An accident has caused the slip road at junction 28 Tredegar Park westbound to be blocked.
- A48 Eastern Avenue westbound is currently blocked from A4232 (Pontprennau) to A4161 Southern Way (Llanedeyrn Interchange) due to a crash.
- There is congestion to the A48(M) at St Mellons.
