The warning for snow and ice is in place from 3am on Monday, January 15 until 11am the same day across parts of north east Wales and north west England from Liverpool to the West Midlands.

Scotland also faces a similar warning that is in place until midnight on Monday as the Met Office placed a warning across the whole of Scotland.

A snow warning will be in place from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday across Northern Ireland, northern and western Scotland, parts of northern England and Wales.

The Met Office has also issued a warning for snow and ice in parts of East Anglia, including Norwich, which runs from 7am on Monday until midnight.

🥶 Get the big coat on because the new week starts with a widespread frost



🌨️ Snow showers pushing into northern Scotland and Northern Ireland bring the risk of icy stretches



— Met Office (@metoffice) January 14, 2024

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said that temperatures will be about 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year.

Discussing the Artic air weather conditions, Eslick said: "Especially towards the north where we do have these warnings, we’re likely to see some travel disruption."

The Met Office meteorologist also advised drivers to be cautious when travelling, sharing: "So we would recommend people stick to the main roads and avoid country lanes where possible.

“These are the places that aren’t going to see any gritting or any road clearances for the next couple of days.

“So we recommend people take their time, make sure they have time to do their cars in the mornings and go steady.”

The National Highways has also issued a warning to road users, encouraging them to plan ahead as some rural communities warned they could be temporarily cut off.