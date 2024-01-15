- Two lanes are closed on the M4 following a vehicle fire, drivers are warned.
- Lanes one and two closed on M4 westbound J22 – Pilning/Prince Of Wales Bridge to J23 – Rogiet.
- The vehicle fire is causing heavy traffic.
Loading...
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel