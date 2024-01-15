Live

Vehicle fire on M4 near Prince of Wales Bridge

Emergency
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Two lanes are closed on the M4 following a vehicle fire, drivers are warned.
  • Lanes one and two closed on M4 westbound J22 – Pilning/Prince Of Wales Bridge to J23 – Rogiet.
  • The vehicle fire is causing heavy traffic.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos