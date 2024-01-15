Junior doctors across Wales have begun a three-day walkout over pay as the Welsh Government and hospital leaders warned of the pressures health services are under.

The strike, which began at 7am on Monday and will last until 7am on Thursday, could see more than 3,000 doctors taking industrial action.

Junior doctors stood outside the Royal Gwent Hospital today waving banners whilst chanting 'pay restoration for junior doctors.'

Emily Sams, a junior doctor taking part in todays strike at the Royal Gwent, said: "Since 2008 junior doctors pay has been eroded by 29 per cent, the aim is to get pay back to 2008 levels.

"The works we do is no less valuable then 2008, a lot of us have worked through Covid and the cost of living.

"We are hoping the Welsh Government will enter meaningful discussions with us. In Spring last year they recognised the pay restoration, however, in the summer they came back to us with 5 per cent.

"Junior doctors are being paid £13.65 an hour and we are looking for £19 an hour which we think is more than reasonable.

"Junior doctors are normally the first people a patient will see and the initial care is given by them.

"They are out consultants of the future and people tend to stay where they train.

"If people train in Wales but see that doctors are treated better in England and Scotland then they will move and then ultimately patients will miss out."

Junior doctors formed a picket line outside the Royal Gwent Hospital (Image: Newsquest)

The Welsh NHS Confederation, which represents health boards in Wales, said the action is taking place on one of the “most pressurised weeks of the year, following recent weeks of significant winter pressures”.

Health minister Eluned Morgan warned the impact on services is expected to be significant but said urgent and life-threatening care will continue.

The Welsh junior doctors committee made the decision to ballot members in August after being offered a 5% deal by the Welsh Government.

Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey, co-chairs of BMA Cymru Wales’s junior doctors committee, said: “No doctor wants to strike.

“We had hoped the Welsh Government had properly understood the strength of feeling amongst junior doctors in Wales.

“Sadly, their inaction over this matter has led us here today, demoralised, frustrated and angry.

“After years of undervaluing our lifesaving service we feel we’ve been left with no choice but to stand up for the profession and say enough is enough, we cannot and will not accept the unacceptable anymore.

“Our members have been forced to take this difficult decision because junior doctors in Wales have experienced a pay cut of 29.6% in real terms over the last 15 years.

“A doctor starting their career in Wales will earn as little as £13.65 an hour and for that they could be performing lifesaving procedures and taking on huge levels of responsibility.

“We aren’t asking for a pay rise – we are asking for our pay to be restored in line with inflation back to 2008 levels, when we began to receive pay cuts in real terms.

“Pay needs to be fair and competitive with other healthcare systems across the world to retain and recruit doctors and NHS staff to provide much-needed care.

“On top of this junior doctors are experiencing worsening conditions and so doctors are now looking to leave Wales to develop their careers for better pay and a better quality of life elsewhere.

“This is not a decision that has been made lightly. No doctor wants to take industrial action, but we have been given no choice.

“Doctors are already voting with their feet and leaving the NHS and we are in a vicious cycle of crippling staffing shortages and worsening patient care.”

The health minister said pay restoration for junior doctors in Wales is impossible without a significant increase in funding from the UK Government.

“We are disappointed junior doctors have voted for industrial action, but we understand the strength of feeling among BMA members,” Ms Morgan said.

“We would like to address their pay restoration ambitions, but the pay award offer we have made is at the limits of the finances available to us and reflects the position reached with the other unions.

“We continue to press the UK Government to pass on the funding necessary to provide full and fair pay rises for public sector workers.

“The UK Government has failed, over the last 13 years, to properly fund public services.

“The Welsh Government’s budget in 2024 to 2025 would be £3 billion higher if it had grown in line with the economy since 2010."