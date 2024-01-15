The “large and powerful” animal called Bronson clamped its teeth into Nazir Shabar’s arm on Constable Drive in the St Julians area of Newport.

The dog leapt at the victim while he was being looked after by Stephen Halliday for his son, prosecutor Sarah Iles told Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Shabar had “feared for his life” and the dog had also started shaking its head after locking its jaws around his forearm.

He had been delivering a takeaway to Halliday who has been prosecuted for being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

MORE NEWS: ‘Cruel’ man sent private sex films of woman to her new boyfriend and his father

The victim was only able to escape from Bronson after he managed to get free and climb over a nearby fence.

He spent 11 days in hospital as a result of his injuries and underwent surgery three times and needed skin grafts on his forearm.

Halliday, 53, pleaded guilty to the offence which took place on Halloween night in 2022.

The defendant, of Constable Drive, has 15 previous convictions for 51 offences but none that were relevant.

He was serving a suspended prison sentence at the time of the offence for possession of a blade in public and assaulting a police officer.

Joshua Scouller representing Halliday said: “They were truly horrific injuries and the defendant feels truly remorseful.

“The dog was large and powerful.”

His barrister added how the defendant was “shocked and traumatised” by the incident and had tried to stop Bronson.

The attack was “out of character” for the dog who had never done anything like this before.

Mr Scouller also said there had been an “egregious” delay by the police in bringing the case to court.

Judge Paul Hobson told Halliday: “The victim did not work in that role usually and was doing it as a favour for a friend of his on the night when this happened.

“He feared for his life and with little wonder.”

He said that Halliday would be liable to pay Mr Shabar thousands of pounds in compensation should the case by heard in a civil court.

Because the defendant was in debt and had no money he was unable to make any order for costs and compensation.

Halliday was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.

The defendant must also pay a statutory victim surcharge.

The fate of Bronson will be decided before Judge Hobson on Friday.