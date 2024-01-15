The strike began at 7am on Monday and will last until 7am on Thursday (January 18) and could see more than 3000 junior doctors take part in the industrial action.

The doctors’ trade union, BMA Cymru Wales, said the vote to strike was taken as part of a pay restoration campaign which it said has been eroded by almost a third since 2008/9.

The Welsh junior doctors committee voted to take strike action back in August 2023 after being offered a 5% increase by the Welsh Government.

Junior doctors in Wales begin a 72-hour full walkout over pay.

How much do junior doctors earn in Wales?





Foundation year one (FY1) and foundation year two (FY2) junior doctors in Wales are paid a basic salary of £27,115 increasing to a maximum of £30,502, according to IMG Connect.

IMG Connect added: "As a doctor in training you will earn a basic salary for 40 hours per week, plus pay for additional hours worked, 37% enhancement for nights, weekend allowance for weekend work, on-call allowance and other possible pay premiums."

Why are junior doctors in Wales striking?





Junior doctors in Wales began a three-day walkout on Monday (January 15) due to a dispute over pay.

This strike comes despite an offer of a 5% increase by the Welsh Government.

Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey, co-chairs of BMA Cymru Wales’s junior doctors committee said "No doctor wants to strike" but when junior doctors are performing "lifesaving procedures" while earning as little as £13.65 an hour, they had no choice.

Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey, co-chairs of BMA Cymru Wales’s junior doctors committee, said: “We had hoped the Welsh Government had properly understood the strength of feeling amongst junior doctors in Wales.

“Sadly, their inaction over this matter has led us here today, demoralised, frustrated and angry.

“After years of undervaluing our lifesaving service we feel we’ve been left with no choice but to stand up for the profession and say enough is enough, we cannot and will not accept the unacceptable anymore.

“Our members have been forced to take this difficult decision because junior doctors in Wales have experienced a pay cut of 29.6% in real terms over the last 15 years.

“A doctor starting their career in Wales will earn as little as £13.65 an hour and for that they could be performing lifesaving procedures and taking on huge levels of responsibility.

“Our hourly rate is £13.65 – whatever time of day or night. You couldn’t get a plumber for that price 24/7!”



This was a message from one of the Junior Doctors at Morriston Hospital today.



This was a message from one of the Junior Doctors at Morriston Hospital today.

“We aren’t asking for a pay rise – we are asking for our pay to be restored in line with inflation back to 2008 levels when we began to receive pay cuts in real terms.

“Pay needs to be fair and competitive with other healthcare systems across the world to retain and recruit doctors and NHS staff to provide much-needed care.

“On top of this junior doctors are experiencing worsening conditions and so doctors are now looking to leave Wales to develop their careers for better pay and a better quality of life elsewhere.

“This is not a decision that has been made lightly. No doctor wants to take industrial action, but we have been given no choice."

Pay restoration is not possible without funding from the UK Government

Minister for Health and Social Services of Wales, Eluned Morgan, said pay restoration for junior doctors in Wales is impossible without a significant increase in funding from the UK Government.

Doctors around Wales are out in force calling for #PayRestorationNow

Ms Morgan said: “We are disappointed junior doctors have voted for industrial action, but we understand the strength of feeling among BMA members.

“We would like to address their pay restoration ambitions, but the pay award offer we have made is at the limits of the finances available to us and reflects the position reached with the other unions.

“We continue to press the UK Government to pass on the funding necessary to provide full and fair pay rises for public sector workers."

“The UK Government has failed, over the last 13 years, to properly fund public services."

Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, Darren Hughes, added he was concerned about the effect the three-day strike would have on the NHS in Wales as it came during "one of the most pressurised weeks of the year" following recent weeks of significant winter pressures.