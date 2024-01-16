HARVEY GOFF, 19, of Fleur De Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was sent to a young offender institution for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and ketamine in his blood on the A4048 on August 29, 2023.

He was banned from driving for 29 months and must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

JOHN PITMAN, 26, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis on December 18, 2023.

RAYMOND OLSEN, 38, of Albert Street, Newport was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, stealing a £300 bicycle and a public order offence.

He must pay £400 compensation.

BRADLEY MEREDITH, 23, of Ffordd Sain Ffwyst, Llanfoist, Abergavenny must pay £585 in compensation, costs and a fine after he admitted three counts of assault of an emergency worker in Newport on December 20, 2023.

JAMES ANDREW CHESWORTH, 35, of Penylan Close, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £563 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JAMIE JONES, 40, of High Street, Blaina was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order in Ebbw Vale on January 7.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

RYAN LINTON, 32, of Liscombe Street, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Chepstow Road on August 18, 2023

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DEAN MASON, 36, of Hengoed Crescent, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing cash, alcohol and tobacco products worth £2,500 during a burglary at the Premier store Ystrad Mynach on March 19, 2023.

He must pay £1,250 compensation.

JOHN RIDDELL, 38, of Charles Edwards Close, Llanfoist, Abergavenny was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A40 at Raglan services on August 21, 2023

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KATHLEEN VERRINDER, 65, of Loftus Avenue, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ABDUL SATTAR CHOWDRY, 62, of Jenkins Street, Newport must pay £231 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

COREY KEEN, 27, of Griffiths Court, Forgeside, Blaenavon was banned from driving for three months after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Twmpath Road, Pontypool on December 8, 2023.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

JAMES EDWARD EVANS, 43, of Laurel Road, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

FREYA MATHEWSON, 46, of Beechwood Crescent, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 28 months after she admitted driving while disqualified on the M4 motorway on December 8, 2023.

She was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined £430 and has to pay £85 costs.