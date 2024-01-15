Wibli Wobli Nursery sadly burnt down after a huge fire tore through Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone last night.

The blaze started shortly before 8:50pm last night and the incident slowly scaled down from 2:30am today.

Aerial footage of the shocking fire (Image: Darren Thomas)

At the height of the incident there were over 75 fire-fighters and tactical officers in attendance.

Videos obtained by the Argus shows the moment the fire left Wibli Wobli, a much-loved nursery which has only been open a year, in tatters.

The Ring Video footage shows the nursery engulfed in smoke as fragments of the building fell to the ground.

In a statement Wibli Wobli said they are ‘absolutely heartbroken for all our staff, children and parents.’

A spokesperson for Wibli Wobli said: “Shwmae everyone. We are devastated to say that the nursery has burnt down.

“Absolutely heartbroken for all our staff, children and parents.

“We are also now looking for alternative building around Rogerstone. We will hopefully have some sort of temporary measure for all of you needing childcare asap.”

Wibli Wobli's entrance was blocked off by hazardous waste tape today with firefighters still trying to control the blaze.

Only days ago, Wibli Wobli announced that they had a been awarded a 'Good' across all areas, which is the highest score that can be achieved on a first inspection by Care Inspectorate Wales.

Nursery entrance was blocked off by hazardous waste tape (Image: Newsquest)

Gem Aust said: “My son goes there. It was such a beautiful setting with lovely members of staff.”

The nursery which also has a waiting list only had new flooring fitting days ago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Wibli Wobli rebuild with the public being encouraged to ‘dig deep as every little will be great fully received.’

You can view the GoFundMe page here.

Outside Wibli Wobli Nursery today (Image: Newsquest)

Devastatingly Tots Play LTD premises at Wern Industrial Estate have also been destroyed.

The company’s building at Wern Industrial Estate was the home of their national franchise of baby and toddler classes.

Helen Gillies, Tots Play Managing Director, said: “As owners of Tots Play UK Ltd, resident on the ground floor of Wern House, we are devastated at the fire which has destroyed the premises from which we operated our national franchise of baby and toddler classes.

“We are so thankful however, that no one was on site when the fire started, and no one was hurt.

“We are also fortunate that most of our business can be operated remotely so will be able to regroup and continue within a few days, and the goods lost can be replaced.

"But our hearts go out to the other businesses affected for whom the consequences will be far wider reaching, including our local franchisee, Kaye Price of Tots Play Newport and Cwmbran, and others who used the building and will now have to find new premises and, of course Wibli Wobly nursery which has also been destroyed. We will do all we can to support everyone affected.”

A huge fire tore through Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone last night (Image: Wibli Wobli Nursery)

Ms Price of Tots Play Newport and Cwmbran said ‘thankfully none of her kit was left in the building.’

Ms Price said: “I run my Tots Play classes in the room below the nursery and the other rooms there are our head office.

“Thankfully none of my kit is left there over the weekend so I’ll be running my Henllys classes today but will be on the lookout for somewhere for my Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday classes.”