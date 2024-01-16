Johnathan Mann, 37, attacked the woman in her own home in Cwmbran during a jealous rage when he suspected her of being unfaithful to him.

It was triggered by a message she had received from a male colleague ahead of a business trip she was about to take to Barcelona.

He has a history of being physically abusive to women he has been in relationships with, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Hywel Davies, prosecuting, said Mann carried out the alcohol fuelled attack on his now former partner last October.

The defendant repeatedly punched her in the face and strangled her during a terrifying and "prolonged" incident.

As well as leaving her with a bleed on the brain he caused damage to her pancreas.

Mann, of Brookland Road, Pontymister, Risca admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of intentional strangulation.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage after household items were destroyed during the “horrific” violence.

The defendant has four previous convictions for nine offences and they include racially or religiously aggravated assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Daniel Jones representing him said his best mitigation was his guilty pleas.

The court heard the defendant is a master technician mechanic.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told Mann: “In early 2023, you began a relationship with your victim.

“Initially, she thought that you were a soft and gentle man with no tendency to violence.

“Clearly she trusted you, allowing you into her home.

“That trust proved to be seriously misplaced.

“It is clear that you became suspicious and jealous of her, suspecting her of being unfaithful to you.

“This suspicion appears to have no basis in fact whatsoever, but in any case, it provides absolutely no justification for what you did.”

Recorder Hammond added: “I've read her victim personal statement in which she speaks of being in agony from her injuries in the days following your attack on her.

“As a result of her head injury, she has difficulties keeping her balance and she suffers constant headaches.

“When you placed your fist in her mouth, you caused damage to her teeth and to nerves in her jaw so that she can only eat soft food and suffers considerable pain when she yawns.

“This was a prolonged and horrific attack on a defenceless woman in her own home.”

Mann was jailed for 10 years.

That sentence was made up of a six-year custodial term plus an extended licence period of four years.

He was also made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victim.