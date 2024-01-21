The detached four-bedroom period house, which is packed with original character and is encircled by large gardens, can be found in Alway, to the east of the city.

Retaining features including an impressive oak staircase and balustrade, restored stain glass windows with UPVC lead light encapsulations, this distinctive house also has wood parquet and tiled flooring areas.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which is selling the property at its next auction, said: "This stylish, substantial four-bedroom residence with spacious gardens to front and rear and ample parking created attention as soon as we produced our February catalogue and that interest is sure to intensify until our online sale.

"The eye-catching design and style has a timeless quality which attracts as soon as you seen the house from the outside and this extends from its exterior appearance to inside and throughout this fine home.

"The property has been well maintained and improved over the years with attractive kitchen and modern bathroom. It also has an exceptionally spacious rear conservatory which, equipped with heating, can be utilised as a family or dining area.

"East of Newport city centre and south of the M4 the house, at 34 Ladyhill Road, has entrance hallway, two receptions rooms, kitchen leading to spacious rear conservatory on the ground floor and the four bedrooms, a bathroom and landing on the first floor.

"There's a garden at the front with driveway leading to rear parking area, which was formerly a garage. There is an exceptionally spacious rear garden with a laid lawn and patio area and planted borders."

Convenient for both local amenities and shops and good road links to both Newport city centre and the M4 for either Cardiff or Bristol, the house has a guide price of £250,000-plus.

It is being offered at the next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale starting at midday on Tuesday, January 30 and ending from 5pm on Thursday, February 1.