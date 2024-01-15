The latest star to “take it off” at the weekend (January 13) was head judge Shirley Ballas from Strictly Coming Dancing who performed as Rat.

Just before the “Rumba queen” was eliminated, Shirley performed the iconic children’s song Nellie the Elephant.

But as there are still many contestants left, from Maypole to Piranha, the rumours just keep on coming.

Dippy Egg is one of the popular costumes viewers are eager to find out who is under the mask and Lorraine Kelly decided to confront who she thinks it is live on air.

Lorraine spoke about what was to come on her show today (January 15) during Good Morning Britain, including a chat with Strictly’s Shirley about her time on The Masked Singer.

But she then revealed to presenters Ed Balls and Susanna Reid: “I think Ed Balls is Dippy Egg, just putting it out there for the rest of the universe to think of. Yeah, Ed Balls is Dippy Egg."

Ed, who didn’t sound convincing, responded: “Dippy who? Is that me? Oh, I don’t know what you’re talking about."

Lorraine interrupted: "Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer! Don't try to kid on that you don't know what Dippy Egg is. I know you do."

The 64-year-old is set to appear as a guest judge on The Masked Singer this series, as Lorraine confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “To say I’m excited about being a judge for this bonkers, fabulous, funny and utterly incredible show does not go nearly far enough. I’m BESIDE MYSELF. Can’t wait to see who is behind those masks. #MaskedsingerUK”

Many ITV viewers also agree with Lorraine’s singing suspicions about Ed Balls, with one person writing on X: “I think Dippy Egg is Ed Balls. Saturday night tv makes you write very strange things. #MaskedSingerUK”

Another added: “Has it been discussed yet whether Ed Balls is Dippy Egg @GMB @susannareid100 @edballs? #MaskedSingerUK”

This user who also thinks they have sussed Dippy Egg, wrote: “Ed Balls - dippy egg. Strictly, Breakfast TV and politics? #MaskedSingerUK”

The Masked Singer continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, January 20 at 7pm.