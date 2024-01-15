The list, which is the UK’s longest-running index of the most promising new startups, features three Welsh firms this year including Voltric, which is based in Newport.

The Startups 100 Index has been running for the last sixteen years, spanning all industries with the final list championing a huge range of inventive and original ideas.

In previous years the Startups 100 index has predicted the success of huge names such as Monzo, Deliveroo and Notonthehighstreet, so it is an extraordinary achievement for these promising businesses to have ranked on this acclaimed list.

Voltric is number 73 on the list and is an EV subscription service addressing the high up front cost of EVs which was founded in 2019 by Julian Mensah and Brent Oldfield.

The business offers an all-inclusive subscription service for EVs and other mobility solutions. Differentiating itself through Mobility as a Service (MaaS), Voltric aims to expand beyond just Car as a Service (CaaS) by incorporating various transport services like parking, public transport, and micro-mobility.

Co-founder Brent Oldfield started the company while still at university. He has since gone on to become a mentor for other budding business owners, and the winner of this year’s Young Entrepreneur award.

Richard Parris, managing editor of Startups.co.uk, which compiles the annual index, said: “The ingenuity and innovation of the brands featured in our annual Startups 100 index never ceases to amaze, and this year is no exception.

"Despite the crises of the past couple of years, we’ve seen some incredible businesses from every corner of the UK in our rankings. They may be tackling different challenges to one another, but there’s a shared mood of opportunity and an optimism for the year ahead that’s invigorating to see as we begin 2024.”

The Startups 100, run by Startups.co.uk, showcases the top 100 new UK businesses based on five key areas of analysis: finance, external validation, size of opportunity, innovativeness of idea and strength of concept.

As well as celebrating the best small businesses in the UK, the list is also an opportunity to grow a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and business owners who support and advocate for each other.