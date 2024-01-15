Wibli Wobli Nursery sadly burnt down after a huge fire tore through Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone last night.

The blaze started shortly before 8:50pm last night and the incident slowly scaled down from 2:30am today.

At the height of the incident there were over 75 fire-fighters and tactical officers in attendance.

Fire crews have remained at the scene throughout the day to dampen down the building.

Each side of the building has been blocked off with hazard tape with the public being told have stand back while watching crews battle the fire inside.

Videos obtained by the Argus shows the moment the fire left Wibli Wobli, a much-loved nursery which has only been open a year, in tatters.

The Ring Video footage shows the nursery engulfed in smoke as fragments of the building fell to the ground.

In a statement Wibli Wobli said they are ‘absolutely heartbroken for all our staff, children and parents.’

A spokesperson for Wibli Wobli said: “Shwmae everyone. We are devastated to say that the nursery has burnt down.

“Absolutely heartbroken for all our staff, children and parents.

“We are also now looking for alternative building around Rogerstone. We will hopefully have some sort of temporary measure for all of you needing childcare asap.”

Devastatingly Tots Play LTD premises at Wern Industrial Estate have also been destroyed.

The company’s building at Wern Industrial Estate was the home of their national franchise of baby and toddler classes.

Helen Gillies, Tots Play Managing Director, said: “As owners of Tots Play UK Ltd, resident on the ground floor of Wern House, we are devastated at the fire which has destroyed the premises from which we operated our national franchise of baby and toddler classes.

Videos from last night show the fire billowing into the air near Tiny Rebel Brewery, which is one of the businesses located on the estate. The Brewery released a statement saying their business had not been affected.

Aerial images show the fire tearing through Wern Industrial Estate leaving the building in shreds.

Kat Thomas manager of Loading Bay coffee shop said: ‘We only heard last night and were worried about how close it was to us. We are very lucky we weren’t caught in it.

"A lot of the community have been out to see it today and our job now is to just provide the police and fire crews with tea and coffee while they battle the fire."

The fire has rocked the Rogerstone community with one person telling the Argus that they 'couldn’t believe the extent of the damage.' Whilst another called the blaze a ‘horrific tragedy.'

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police are to launch a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

Christian Hadfield, Head of Risk Reduction: "At 2045 on Sunday 14 January, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service responded to reports of a fire at: WERN BUSINESS CENTRE,WERN BUSINESS CENTRE,ROAD A,WERN INDUSTRIAL ESTATE,NEWPORT,NP10 9FQ.

"Our Joint Fire Control promptly mobilised appliances from South Wales, and the incident was scaled up.

"This is a mixed-use industrial unit that was fully involved in fire.

"There were no injuries or casualties.

"We had 8 pumps, 5 water bowsers, 2 Aerial Platforms, Incident command unit, Environmental Unit.

"In attendance: Police, Ambulance, HART, Utilities, Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

"Police assisted fire crews in traffic management as the Fire Service tackled the blaze.

"The incident slowly scaled down from 0230, as crews made progress to extinguish the fire in specific fire sectors.

"Crews will remain in attendance, dampening down and making up the area before leaving the scene.

"A joint fire investigation will commence to establish the cause of the fire and will be carried out by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire & Rescue service.

"We would like to remind our business community to ensure they have a current fire risk assessment and act on any significant findings."

Police enquires are ongoing into a fire and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a fire at a commercial premises on Wern Industrial Estate, Chartist Drive, Rogerstone at around 8.50pm on Sunday 14 January.

"Officers attended in support of colleagues from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to assist traffic access for fire appliances and to maintain cordons to keep public safe.

"No injuries were reported.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2400015880."