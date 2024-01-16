Florin Ghenciu, 33, took goods from Tesco and Asda stores on six different occasions between July 22, 2023 and December 13, 2023.

The biggest amount of goods he got away with has a value of £822 while the smaller was £400.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of theft.

Ghenciu was also caught in the act on four occasions and admitted four counts of attempted theft.

The defendant is a “prolific offender who was targeting shops”, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Ghenciu, of Star Road, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire was jailed for 16 weeks and was ordered to pay compensation for the goods taken.