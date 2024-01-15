Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along Back Wood, Catbrook and Trellech.

The closure is due to a burst water main.

A signed diversion is in place and it is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) January 17.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure in order to urgently repair a burst main.

"It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) 17/01/24. A signed diversion is in place, as attached."