AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place on several roads in Monmouthshire.

Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along Back Wood, Catbrook and Trellech.

The closure is due to a burst water main.

A signed diversion is in place and it is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) January 17.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure in order to urgently repair a burst main.

"It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) 17/01/24.  A signed diversion is in place, as attached."