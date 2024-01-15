Delicious Delights are to open in Kingsway Shopping Centre of the main thoroughfare.

The site was formerly Castle Farm Shop which sold fresh eggs and variety of meat – pork, beef and lamb that all came directly from owner Sian Rickard’s working farm in Bishton.

Work has already started on the new shop with the inside being decked out in pink.

Work is already underway on the new shop (Image: Newsquest)

In a Facebook post Delicious Delights said: "We have picked up the keys to our new shop.

"We are going to be serving our Delicious Delights in Kingsway Shopping Centre. We will be the shop on the corner, as you come from the car park. We have been asked so many times about us having a shop so that people can purchase our bakes any day of the week. We have listened and when this opportunity came up, we grabbed it.

"We will be working evenings and weekends over the next few weeks (around baking and supplying our usual lovely customers) to make it our own. We will keep you posted with updates and will announce our open day, closer to the time.

"We really hope that you will continue to support us in our new venture.

"If you see us working in there, give us a wave or pop and say hi.

"We would appreciate any shares to get the message out there. Every little bit of support really does go a long way."