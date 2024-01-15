The Minister for the Economy visited Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I’s Magor Brewery in Caldicot to tour the brewery and learn about its sustainability plans. He met with apprentices to learn about the training and mentorship opportunities in the brewery.

The minister said it was great to visit the brewery and hear about its importance “to the local, national and global economy“.

On Thursday, January 11, MS Gething said:

Economy Minster Vaughan Gething MS (pictured second from right) touring Magor Brewery in Caldicot (Image: Hanover Communications)

“We want to ensure that businesses across Wales are resilient to changing climate conditions and that they are meeting targets to reduce emissions”.

Through the tour, MS Gething heard about “a new bottling line, eight new fermentation vessels within a dedicated building, a new Yeast propagation unit”.

Brewery Manager at Budweiser Brewing Group’s Magor Brewery Lloyd Manship said:

"We are thrilled to have welcomed the Minister and we are proud of the important role that we play in the economy of Wales and in supporting future generations of skilled brewery workers".

Economy Minster Vaughan Gething MS (pictured middle) touring Magor Brewery in Caldicot and standing with employees, including apprentices at the brewery. (Image: Hanover Communications)

Magor Brewery is the largest in the UK and brews beers for Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.

The Brewery has been operating since 1979 and has more than 500 employees, making it important to the South Wales community and economy.