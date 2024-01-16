You need do no more than glimpse the big picture to see the damage done by 13-years of austerity and the cumulative effect of relentless pressure on local authorities, coupled with huge increases in demand, driven by real hardship.

In Wales the effects are multiplied by the unfair settlement inflicted on us from afar…

And here in Monmouthshire we have the added problem of a lack of reserves: year after year our Tory predecessors did not put anything by for a rainy day.

Add to this the huge rise in energy costs and inflation and it has been a challenge to continue to maintain the services that our citizens rely upon.

But that is what we have achieved in our draft plans published last week.

And we have managed to do so without compromising the financial stability of our authority.

So, I give particular credit to our Cabinet Members for Resources, Councillor Ben Callard and Councillor Rachel Garrick.

Cllr Callard led on the budget and has worked wonders, producing a draft budget which is fair and balanced while also protecting the most needy and our increasingly fragile environment.

Most in the county will not notice any change to the council services.

Bin collections will remain the same. Leisure centres, recycling centres, libraries and hubs will all remain open. And we also plan to increase funding for health and social care and for schools. Sad to say, even these increases will not fully cover the increase in demand and inflationary costs.

We continue to prioritise our communities, tackle inequalities and protect the most vulnerable.

So, our support for additional learning needs provision will increase, as will the specialist resource bases for children and young people with disabilities, helping them stay in their local schools.

Above all, we will work with partners and support our communities, providing advice and practical help for those worst hit by the ever-present cost-of-living crisis.

In putting these proposals forward we have had to share really difficult decisions so we have made a special point of asking those in our community to talk to us about our choices, and whether they have ideas which will better protect our services, our people and the environment?

It is in such difficult times that the people of Monmouthshire, known for their fairness, come together to support each other.