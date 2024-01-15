Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has issued a warning to say it is feeling "severe pressure" because of a rise in people attending the hospitals.

The health board has said their emergency department at The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran is "extremely busy (with long waits to see a doctor)".

The health board's Facebook post has said there are "very few beds available across the hospitals to accommodate patients requiring admission".

The team at Aneurin Bevan are asking the public for their support by only coming into the hospital "if it is life threatening, or you have a very serious injury".

The pressures of increased patients are ongoing alongside the junior doctors' strike this week.

In the run-up to the strike, the health board urged patients to come in only if they have a pre-booked appointment.

Junior doctors across NHS Wales and from this hospital will be taking industrial action on Monday to Wednesday, January 15, 16 and 17.

Calling NHS 111 could reduce the bottleneck that the hospitals within the health board are facing, although the health board has said this service is also very busy.