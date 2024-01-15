In a first-ever jury inquest at Newport Civic Centre, today, January 15, members of Mouayed Bashir’s family re-lived excruciating footage of the moments before his death on February 17, 2021.

Gwent Police officers arrived at the family’s Maesglas home at around 9am, Coroner Caroline Saunders told the jurors.

His parents informed the officers their son was “hurting himself” in the upstairs room, which was barricaded with “lots of noise” inside.

Officers asked his parents if their son had “taken anything”, going on to describe Mr Bashir’s behaviour as “berserk”.

'We're obviously not the ambulance'





One officer poked his head through the door, finding Mr Bashir lying on the floor in nothing but his underwear and kicking his legs when he tried to approach.

“What’s the matter? We’re here to help you,” the officer said. “Stop kicking out – try and relax.”

They eventually restrained the screaming Mr Bashir with handcuffs and leg straps and his screaming became more intermittent.

They noted he had “trashed his bed” and was bleeding from an injury to his leg. They covered some furniture in the “small room” with clothing to protect his head.

Paramedics arrived shortly after 10am and Mr Bashir's oxygen level was recorded at 41 per cent, well below the normal range of 95 to 100 per cent.

“He is breathing but obviously we need the ambulance here as soon as possible,” an officer said.

One told Mr Bashir’s distressed father: “We’re obviously not the ambulance so we’re the same as you… we’re waiting for one.”

They noted Mr Bashir, now lying on his side, was sweating profusely and had a rapid pulse.

Mr Bashir suffered a cardiac arrest while being transferred to hospital and died at Grange University Hospital in Llanfrechfa at around 11.40am.

Over the next three weeks, jurors are set to hear evidence from paramedics, officers, and officials of Gwent Police and Welsh Ambulance Service Trust, as well as Mr Bashir’s brother and two parents who were in attendance today.

Hearing continues.