People from Rogerstone and the surrounding areas came in their droves to see the aftermath of the incident that had first been reported to Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service just before 9pm.

More than 75 firefighters had been called to help get the blaze under control at around 8.50pm on Sunday.

The sense of community was highlighted by the sheer number of people who came to see the aftermath of the fire, with one person deeming it "a horrific tragedy" that such a beloved part of the community should be taken.

The Wern Business Centre was at the centre of the fire that ripped through the building, destroying a beloved nursery and children's toys supplier in the process.

Both ends of the centre were taped off, with the public told to stand back as the fire still blazed inside (Image: Newsquest)Manager at the Loading Bay Coffee Shop on the estate, Kat Thomas, said she was relieved no one was hurt and that the shop hadn't been taken by the blaze.

With dozens of fire crew and police on site battling the remnants of the fire until around early afternoon on Monday, the team at the Loading Bay were determined to do their bit to help.

Manager at the nearby Loading Bay Coffee Shop Kat Thomas said the team wanted to do what they can to help and were lucky not to have been hit themselves (Image: Newsquest)She said: "We only heard last night and were worried about how close it was to us. We are very lucky we weren’t caught in it.

"Our job now is to just provide the police and fire crews with tea and coffee while they battle the fire. We want to do whatever we can to help."

Wibbli Wobbli Nursery had only been open a year, and had already become "much-loved" by the hundreds of families in the surrounding areas.

The fire had left the site in tatters, with another resident unable to believe the extent of the damage that had been caused.

Wibbli Wobbli Nursery has been left in tatters by the major blaze, with fire crews on scene for the majority of the morning as they battled to get a hold of the fire still burning in the nursery (Image: Newsquest)Among the other businesses and community members to express their horror at last night's events was Pastor Mike Taylor, the vicar for Faith Church, which shares the space with the Loading Bay Coffee Shop.

The pastor shared his heartbreak for those who had been affected with the Argus, upon discovering the fire had broken out late last night.

He described his immediate reaction to the news that the nearby nursery was ablaze as "quite scary" but thanked the fire crews for "acting so quickly" in their attempts to save the building.

According to Pastor Taylor, the church's "biggest challenge" to help find a new location and get financial support to those who have lost everything in the fire.

Pastor Mike Taylor of Faith Church believes it is now the job of the church and community to pull together to help those in need (Image: Newsquest)

He added "We’re part of the community and want to help, particularly as this could likely be for a while. It's not looking like anyone will be able to get in next door again for a long time."

Decoridea, a tile shop that sits opposite the Wern Business Centre on the estate, said they "hope everyone is okay" after the devastating events of Sunday night.

Wibbli Wobbli Nursery shared in a statement that they were "absolutely heartbroken" at the loss of the building which had only recently had new flooring, and been awarded a 'Good' on their first inspection from Care Inspectorate Wales.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the nursery get back on their feet, and it can be found here.