Written by David Nicholls, the romantic novel was previously made into a film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

But it’s now been transformed into a series, with Nicholls serving as executive producer to tell this “brilliantly written love story,” as described by The Independent.

Netflix explains: “It’s July 15, 1988, graduation night for Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew. Although uni’s coming to an end, the two students speak for the very first time that day and go their separate ways the following morning.

One Day is a decades-spanning love story, based on the worldwide bestseller by David Nicholls. pic.twitter.com/9AgMGDCwLe — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 8, 2024

“Where will they be on this one ordinary day the next year, and the year after that, and every year that follows?

“Each episode finds Dex and Em one year older on this one particular date as they grow and change, move together and apart, and experience joy and heartbreak.”

The series is written by Nicole Taylor (Wild Rose), as Nicholls told Entertainment Weekly: "I knew quite early on I didn't want to write it myself.

"I spent so much time with it. It felt like it needed a fresh pair of eyes, but it's been bliss.

"Of course we've cut things. We've had to condense things... adaptation means change. So there's still those editorial decisions to be made, but I've been so happy with the process and it's been an incredibly enjoyable experience."

Who is the cast of One Day on Netflix?





If you loved This is Going to Hurt and The White Lotus, you might recognise some famous faces starring in One Day. Take a look at the full cast list below:

Ambika Mod as Emma Morley

Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew

Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew

Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew

Amber Grappy as Tilly

Jonny Weldon as Ian

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

Joely Richardson as Helen Cope

Toby Stephens as Lionel Cope

How to watch the trailer for One Day on Netflix

Recommended reading:

Is One Day available on Netflix?





One Day will be available to watch on Netflix in the UK on Thursday, February 8 – just in time for Valentine's Day.

There will be 14 episodes released.