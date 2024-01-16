A giant American barn – able to house 16 horses – is currently under construction at Llan Farm at The Hendre, some five miles from the town, while a riding arena is already in place and permission has been given for other developments including the conversion of a traditional barn for residential use.

The applications have been made as part of the relocation, from Gloucestershire, by international showjumper and professional event rider Charlotte Agnew of her business training and preparing her own and other horses for dressage competitions.

However the local Whitecastle Community Council said it was concerned at the “cumulative impact” of the developments, with four applications approved since August 2022.

Monmouthshire County Council planning officer Phil Thomas said the application for the building, which will house machinery as well as provide workshop space, has been assessed considering the visual impact of all the applications.

He added when committee members visited the farm yard the planning agent said the applications had been “seemingly ad hoc” but that parts of the land had been under different ownership.

Mr Thomas said there is a landscaping plan for the site and the workshop will be smaller than the sheds it is replacing.

Croessonen Labour councillor Su McConnell said she supported the application: “The buildings we saw are not pretty and the building proposed looks really quite elegant by comparison. It is quite a big development but quite a positive one.”

Committee chairman, Caerwent Conservative Phil Murphy said: “It’s big but very high quality.”

The application, which was submitted by Xafinity Pension Trustees Ltd of Stirling, Scotland, was approved.