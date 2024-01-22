Gordon Stockham, who lives on Church Lane in Govilon, has had to contend with a 20mph speed limit sign being placed directly across the gated driveway to his cottage.

Monmouthshire County Council had installed the sign as part of Wales’ new 20mph speed limit which was introduced last year.

Mr Stockham’s bewildered daughter Debbie Gordon asked for the obstacle to be removed four months ago - but it's still there.

But with no resolution in sight, despite assurances the council is “working on the matter”, she has now enlisted the support of local MP David Davies.

Mr Davies said: “Thankfully there is an open entrance into the property, so access is not completely cut off. However, the sign must be removed immediately as it fully blocks the gate.

“The council has apologised for the mistake and told the family it didn’t recognise there was a gateway as it appeared to look the same as the barrier next to it.

“While I understand the signing company has been instructed to move the sign as soon as possible, we are four months down the line without any resolution and I will be writing to highways to push for immediate action.

“Perhaps more worrying is the fact the council has admitted its contractor will be going to various locations over the next week or two “correcting mistakes”.

“This obviously begs the question as to how many other signs have been wrongly put up across Monmouthshire.”

The reduction of the default speed limit from 30mph to 20mph in Wales came into force in September last year.

Mr Davies has described the new speed limit roll-out as “an absolute shambles”.

He concluded: “Not only do we have a very ill-thought-out policy, we are now finding additional money is being wasted to remove and relocate signs the Labour-run council here in Monmouthshire can’t even place correctly. It is staggering.”

Monmouthshire County Council told the Argus they had been made aware of the issue with the sign and plan to remove it later this month.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation regarding the traffic sign being placed on the public highway in front of a secondary gateway without a dropped kerb.

“We have been in contact with the resident since this was initially raised and can confirm the sign is due to be relocated the week commencing January 22.”