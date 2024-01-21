The Icons Kitchen opened on Tuesday, December 5, opposite the John Wallace Linton pub in Cambrian Road.

The takeaway is already a hit with clubbers as the establishment is planning to submit a late-night application to stay open until 3am.

Owner Christian Mbongompasi said: “The first opening week was busy, we had a lot of people walk past who came in to order.

“It has gone a lot better than I expected and we are now applying for a licence to stay open until 3am.”

American Soul food and sea food is served at Icons. Picture: Christian Mbongompasi (Image: Christian Mbongompasi)Mr Mbongompasi was inspired by restaurants in north England serving similar food and brought the idea to Newport.

He added: “We serve American food and seafood; American food is more popular in England than in Wales and that’s where I got the idea from.”

The takeaway serves burgers, wraps and sub rolls along with sides such as fries, waffles, rice (seasoned or plain), corn, mac and cheese, seasoned veg and coleslaw.

Icons also serves seafood such as lobster tail, salmon fillet, and prawns along with other mains such as steak and southern fried chicken.

The Icons Kitchen is open on Cambrian Road. Picture: Christian Mbongompasi (Image: Christian Mbongompasi)It also serves specials such as an under-the-sea platter, chicken platter and a starboard surf and turf along with a selection of soft drinks.

The Icons Kitchen also offer catering services.

Opening hours of The Icons Kitchen are Monday - Thursday 1pm until 11pm and Friday and Saturday hours at 1pm until 11pm.