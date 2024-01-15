Roadworks on the M4 Eastbound J23 to J22 to Prince of Wales Bridge may cause delays as carriageway will be closed.

Roadworks on the M4 Westbound J22 to J23 to Prince of Wales Bridge may also cause delays as the carriageway will be closed.

Diversions are in place via the M48 Severn Bridge.

A vehicle fire earlier in the day caused heavy traffic. Read more about this via our earlier live blog by clicking here.

This will be in place from Monday, January 15 at 20.00pm to Wednesday January 17 until 6.00am.

Traffic Wales has said this is because of bridge maintenance.