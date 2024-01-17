LIAM BARRINGTON, 21, of Melfort Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACOB BARRON, 20, of Claerwen, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating for driving without insurance on May 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

DAVID JOHN HIBBERT, 34, of St Andrews Drive, Libanus Fields, Blackwood must pay £505 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

YOURSPACE PROJECTS LTD, Cardiff Bay Business Centre, Titan Road, Splott, Cardiff must pay £2,605 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to damaging or destroying a resting place of a wild animal of a European protected species, namely common pipistrelle bats, in Newport on June 8, 2023.

SOPHIE BUSHELL, 32, of Gaer Park Road, Newport must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW HERBERT, 49, of Ramsden Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 on Pleasant View, Tirphil on June 6, 2023.

He must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD CHESTERMAN, 44, of Hanbury Close, Northville, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CINDY BAILLIE, 45, of Castle Mews, Usk must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on the A472 on June 1, 2023.

MOHAMMED ABDALLA ABUBAKER, 39, of Cefn Adda Court, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRINLEY BERRY, 68, of Oxford Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A472 at Hafodyrynys on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW BULL, 55, of Lower Glyn Gwyn Street, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEMMA BAYLISS, 38, of Prince Charles Close, Raglan, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on Cae Melin, Little Mill on June 7, 2023.