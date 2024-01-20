We look at their cases.

Charlotte Symons

Charlotte Symons was jailed for driving the wrong way round a mini-roundabout and killing a grandmother out posting her Christmas cards.

She failed to brake as she returned from a shopping trip and struck pedestrian Sandra Chamberlain on a road in Markham, near Blackwood.

The 67-year-old was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries but died eight days later.

Symons, 40, from Markham was sent to prison for four years and eight months after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in December 2022.

Nicholas Smith

Nicholas Smith was growing drugs with stolen electricity.

The 47-year-old from Caerphilly was cultivating cannabis plants after he had bypassed the power supply to steal £1,770 worth of energy from SSE to grow his crop.

The defendant was jailed him for 12 months for being concerned in the production of cannabis and eight months for abstracting electricity.

Charlene Dowsell

A former party animal has been jailed after she went on a shoplifting spree.

Charlene Dowsell, 39, from Newport was locked up for 36 weeks after she admitted theft in the city and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for similar matters.

The defendant, of Maesglas Crescent, made national headlines in 2009 after being made the subject of an Asbo for regularly hosting wild parties at her flat.

Dowsell’s latest offences took place on January 2 when she stole three coats worth £98.97 from New Life before returning there again on January 8 to pinch a further four coats valued at £123.96.

Mureed Hussain

Mujtaba Hussain

Ali Hussain

Three brothers who flooded the streets of Newport with heroin and crack cocaine were locked up for a combined total of 32 years.

Mureed Hussain, 30, Mujtaba Hussain, 29, and Ali Hussain, 20, were from Newport and had all moved to Birmingham.

But they used their extensive contacts in the Newport criminal underworld to travel down from the West Midlands to sell class A drugs in the Somerton and Maindee areas of the city.

Mureed Hussain was jailed for 13 years, Mujtaba Hussain was sent to prison for 12 years and Ali Hussain to a young offender institution for seven years and six months.