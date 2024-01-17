Jamie Westacott pinched 26 T-shirts and 11 polo shirts made by Italian firm C.P. Company from Sports Direct on Newport’s East Retail Park on Docks Way.

The defendant was jailed for eight months after he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft on December 13, 2023 and December 15, 2023.

He has previous convictions for similar offences and “deliberately targeted” the same shop twice to steal high value goods, the city’s magistrates' court heard.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer jailed after being caught on CCTV topping up burner phone

Westacott, 35, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport was also ordered to pay Sports Direct £2,080 and £1,155 in compensation for both offences.