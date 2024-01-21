Tin Can Kitchen, currently based in Rogerstone and Cwmbran, has revealed a number of limited-edition menu items, aimed at the budget conscious or those looking to eat healthier this month.

The business, owned by Barry Fallon and Jordan Phillips, first opened in 2020, and has quickly become a popular eatery for the locals.

In a bid to find out what all the fuss was about, we went down to give some of these meals a try.

The selection of food from Tin Can Kitchen was delightful (Image: Newsquest)First up on the menu were two halloumi burgers - one with a 6oz beef burger and the other with a grilled chicken breast fillet, both with two halloumi slices, and all the flourishes you would expect from a burger, including a deliciously sweet chilli sauce.

Although this reporter's favourite was the beef, there is no saying that the chicken wasn't amazing, and the halloumi gives each that extra something. Both are currently priced at £10.99.

Two halloumi burgers - one with 6 OZ beef, and the other a grilled chicken fillet with two slices of grilled halloumi - yum! (Image: Newsquest)The star of the Veganuary menu is without a doubt the 'Meaty Vegan' pizza, topped with sun-dried tomatoes and olives to give it that depth that might've been missing without meat.

However, there is no need to feel any FOMO with this pizza - it was absolutely astonishing and far better than any pizza I've tasted for a long time. The flavour really comes out, with chilli flakes giving it a bit of kick. Definitely something to go back for in future.

The star of the Veganuary menu: The Meaty Vegan pizza (Image: Newsquest)Priced at £14.69 for a large pizza, this is available from the company's flagship store in Rogerstone only.

The final item on the menu that we just had to try after hearing customers rave about them were the ever popular dirty chicken tikka fries.

While these may not have been vegan, they were by far my favourite part of the meal. Think curry sauce and chips, then triple it, and you'll get these.

Dirty Chicken Tikka Fries - a popular favourite among locals, and this reporter's favourite dish (Image: Newsquest)Perfectly seasoned fries with a healthy helping of chicken pieces covered in tikka sauce and drizzled in mayo are the perfect accompaniment to any meal.

To further provide customers with value, a 20 per cent discount will be applied to all menu items from Monday to Wednesday each week until the end of January.

Customers can also order a burger or hot dog, a portion of seasoned fries or salad, plus a soft drink for only £8.99 on selected days.

Head chef and co-owner Barry Fallon said: "It's important to us to be inclusive with food that has flavour and tastes good. We think there are too many occasions where someone goes out to a restaurant and is stuck with something a bit bland because they are vegan or have a dietary requirement such as gluten-free.

"A lot of people are vegan for a range of reasons, and we wanted to provide a meal that tastes just as amazing without any of the meat. We are offering lots of different options for people with dietary requirements, you just have to ask."

All the burgers can easily be made with gluten-free rolls, and there are a special range of gluten-free pizzas available, all made in a separate kitchen.

Mr Fallon continued: "It can be so difficult when as a group you all want something different, but here you can get a range of things for around £30 that make up a decent meal and will satisfy everyone.

“We know that many of our customers will be looking to eat healthier and save money this month, after a heavy Christmas.

“With the new range and deals running throughout the month, we hope that people will still be able to treat themselves without breaking the bank.”

The limited-edition burgers and pizza will be available until Thursday, February 1.