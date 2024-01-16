CONCERNS have been raised over whether a woman accused of murdering a seven-year-old boy is fit to stand trial.
Papaipit Linse, 42, appeared at Swansea Crown Court via videolink accused of murdering a child on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, January 10.
Dyfed Thomas, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned as he said there were concerns over whether Linse – of Haverfordwest – was fit to enter a plea or stand trial.
Judge Paul Thomas KC granted this, and ordered that a psychiatric report is to be prepared.
“Papaipit Linse, your next hearing will be on February 27. In the meantime, your lawyers will get a psychiatric report on you,” he told the defendant.
“In the meantime, you must remain in custody.”
