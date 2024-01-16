Papaipit Linse, 42, appeared at Swansea Crown Court via videolink accused of murdering a child on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, January 10.

Dyfed Thomas, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned as he said there were concerns over whether Linse – of Haverfordwest – was fit to enter a plea or stand trial.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Judge Paul Thomas KC granted this, and ordered that a psychiatric report is to be prepared.

“Papaipit Linse, your next hearing will be on February 27. In the meantime, your lawyers will get a psychiatric report on you,” he told the defendant.

“In the meantime, you must remain in custody.”