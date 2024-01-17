Paul Humble, 44, from Newport would also deal drugs to try and impress women and to fund his own habit.

The defendant, who earns £44,000 a year working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station as a steel fixer, was handed a suspended prison sentence.

A reference from his employer described Humble as a valuable member of his team at the Somerset plant and has been assessed as presenting a “low risk of reoffending”.

William Bebb, prosecuting, said the defendant was arrested on September 30, 2020 after police found drug-related messages on two mobile phones.

“There were WhatsApp and text messages pertaining to the supply of controlled drugs,” he told the court.

Humble, Gaer Park Avenue, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and possession of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty on the day of his trial to the trafficking offences.

The defendant has six previous convictions for six offences they include a drugs possession offence but none for supply.

David Leathley representing Humble said in mitigation: “He was a hopelessly lost in the party scene.

“It was a puerile existence and he would talk about his conquests with women.”

Mr Leathley added: “The defendant was dealing to fund his own habit.

“He wasn’t street dealing to strangers – he was selling to a small circle of friends.”

It was heard how Humble would have ecstasy pills on the weekend to “impress women”.

The judge, Recorder Alun Eynon-Evans told the defendant: “You are remorseful and you present a low risk of reoffending.

“There is a realistic prospect of offending in your case as you have shown over the last three years by staying out of trouble.”

Humble was jailed for two years but the sentence was suspended for two years.

He has to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay a £2,000 fine and a £156 victim surcharge.