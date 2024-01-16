The RSPCA have issued a statement to owners of XL Bully dogs, reminding them that they have until midday on Wednesday, January 31, to register their dogs via the UK Government website.

This comes after the breed was banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act in November 2023, meaning that, from December 31, 2023, the breeding, selling, advertising, rehoming, abandoning and allowing this dog type to stray would be illegal.

Not registering their dogs means owners could get a criminal record, seizure of their dog, dog could be put down and they may face a hefty fine.

Calls to ban the breed grew following a series of tragedies, including the death of 10-year-old Jack Lis from Caerphilly, who was killed by XL Bully dog 'Beast' in November 2021.

Just over a year later, in December 2022, 83-year-old Shirley Patrick was attacked by a dog at her house in Heol Fawr - just half a mile from Jack's home. She died 17 days later.

In April 2023 a five-month-old baby was rushed to hospital following an attack in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and just days later armed police were called out after two boys aged five and seven were attacked by a dog in Graig-y-Rhacca.

And just this week the Argus reported how an XL Bully had left a delivery driver scarred for life after a terrifying attack in a residential street in Newport.

The fee for registering the dog is £92.40 per dog plus taking out third party public liability insurance for the banned breed.

XL Bully owners will also have to make sure their dogs fit criteria such as being neutered, microchipped and muzzled in public spaces. More requirements for the exemption can be found here.

Dr Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “Although the first part of the ban came in on December 31, 2023 which includes the requirement for XL Bullies to be muzzled and on a lead in a public place, existing owners have until midday on January 31 to apply for the exemption which allows them to legally keep their dog so that they are safe.

"All details about how to do this are on the UK Government website.

“We’re urging XL Bully owners to start the exemption process now and not to leave it too late".

The RSPCA, along with companies such as Dogs Trust, is part of the Dog Control Coalition, which does not agree with the ban. The Coalition is working to reduce the impact of this law on responsible dog owners, behaviourally sound dogs and on vets.