Two lanes were originally closed westbound from around 9am, with a third lane, this time on the eastbound carriageway, closed just before 11am in order to assist traffic officers with the removal of the car.

Traffic Wales South had reported by 11am that there were around 14 minutes of delay on the westbound carriageway due to the lane closures enforced by the incident.

In a statement sent to the Argus, Gwent Police confirmed that the incident involved one car, and that no injuries had been reported.

The spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision involving one car on the M4 Prince of Wales bridge at around 9am on Tuesday, January 16.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and no injuries were reported.”

Motorists were advised to take extra care when driving due to extra debris on the road surface during the car’s recovery.

The incident was cleared by just after 11.30am with all lanes reopened and traffic returning to its usual levels.