Martin Lewis apologises for "hideous criminals" as latest scam victim loses £250

Mr Lewis has been campaigning against scam adverts on social media platforms for six years.

The Money Saving Expert founder has sued Facebook and has even got the UK Government to change laws to try and fight these scams.

Mr Lewis has done programmes, interviews and articles, among other things, to warn people about these scam ads but it appears people are still being caught out costing them hundreds of pounds.

Some of these ads appear to be endorsed by Mr Lewis himself, with pictures of him on what, in some cases, looks to be investment schemes.

Mr Lewis has once again posted on X (formerly Twitter) to warn people about the dangers of these ad scams.

The latest victim, Alan Wheeldon, said he lost £250 after thinking he was taking part in an AI Investment by Elon Musk, endorsed by Mr Lewis.

Mr Wheeldon, writing to Mr Lewis on X, said: "Dear Mr Lewis I saw an advert you did for Elon musk AI Investment and it was a scam I invested £250 two different occupation and Later found it was a scam I hope you can let the public know thank you very kindly Alan Wheeldon."

The Money Saving Expert founder added the post from Mr Wheeldon to his personal X account, replying with an apology and explaining his frustration that "hideous criminals" had "perverted my life's work to steal from people".

Mr Lewis said: "Dear Alan, I am so desperately sorry to hear that. These are hideous criminals. And they're at it again right now.

"It breaks my heart to hear of people losing money because these b*****ds have perverted my life's work to steal from people.

"If only they used their skills for good. I'm not sure what else I can do.

"I've been trying to let people know for six year.

"I've done programmes, interviews, newspaper articles on it, it's my pinned tweet, it goes in my weekly newsletter every week.

"I sued Facebook about it. I campaigned and got government to change laws to try and fight it though they'll take years to come in. Again I'm sorry."